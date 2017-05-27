Presidency releases Buhari’s pictures to mark 2017 Children’s Day

Abuja – The Presidency on Saturday in Abuja released some filed pictures of President Muhammadu Buhari with children in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, as part of memorial events to mark this year’s Children’s Day.

Recalled Buhari left Abuja for London on May 10, to see his doctors for follow-up medical checks.

The pictorial report showing the president with the children was released by Mr Bayo Omoboriowo, the president’s personal photographer.

Omoboriowo captioned the report as “File photos of President Muhammadu Buhari and children on the occasion of Children’s Day 2017.

“Let little children come unto me, for of such is the kingdom of God.”

He added: “Pictures of the jolly grandfather and the little ones were taken at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“Subject: Images relevant for Children’s Day on May 27th 2017.’’

One of the pictures showed the president carrying a child standing alongside the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

Other pictures showed Buhari in relaxed-mood with the children as one of them attempting to fix a cap on the president’s head.

It would be recalled that Osinbajo on Friday met with school children in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where he offered them gifts.

Osinbajo also took group photos with the children as part of activities to mark the 2017 Children’s Day.

The post Presidency releases Buhari’s pictures to mark 2017 Children’s Day appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

