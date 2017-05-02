Presidency sacks minister of energy
The minister of Energy,Thierno Sall has been sacked by the President of Senegal Macky Sall on Tuesday, this was released in a statement by the office of the president, but there was no reason given for the sudden move. Thierno Sall, an aeronautical engineer by training who is not related to the president but is …
The post Presidency sacks minister of energy appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!