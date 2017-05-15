Presidency, Senate face contempt of court over new minister from Kogi

InDICATIOn that the Presidency and Senate may be charged for contempt of court emerged over the weekend over the nomination and confirmation of Professor Stephen Ocheni as the new minister-designate from Kogi State by the two arms of government. President Muhammadu Buhari had forwarded the name of Ocheni to the Senate for confirmation so that […]

