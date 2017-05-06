Pages Navigation Menu

Presidency speaks on Buhari’s ‘missing’ photographer, Bayo Omoboriowo

The Presidency has debunked reports claiming that President Muhammadu Buhari’s official photographer, Bayo Omoboriowo, has been sacked. Omoboriowo was a prominent figure in Buhari’s travelling convoy in the early days of the current administration and frequently uploaded images of the President at different functions on his social media pages. However, with Buhari hardly seen in […]

