Presidency Speaks On ‘Rumoured’ Coup Plot

The Presidency has urged Nigerians to ignore the media reports on Coup plot, saying it should not be stretched beyond what the military authorities had said.

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, stated this at a media chat with State House correspondents to mark two years of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to him, what the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Burutai, said about the issue was a “routine warning that goes to military officers.’’

He said: “The Army has spoken and let us take that position. What the Chief of Army Staff said was a routine warning that goes to military officers, don’t hobnob with politicians and the army has explained the position. “Let’s take that position and not stretch it beyond what the military has said because they are the ones that can give us the definitive position and they have spoken on it.’’

The presidential spokesman also debunked the assertion that the ruling party had failed in fulfilling its political obligations and promises to the electorate in view of the reported hardships being experienced by a cross section of Nigerians.

He maintained that it was unfair to assess the performance of the Buhari’s administration within its first two years.

He continued: “People can always express their opinions, there is liberty on that but you don’t have a scientific survey that has given you the percentage of people that believed that the APC has failed. “The second point is that, when a government via a party is voted into office, it is voted for a four year term under our own democratic arrangement. “When you have spent two years which is like a midterm, the first half of a game, you don’t then determined that it has succeeded or it has failed. “No. You can be accused of being atomistic using a small part to determine the whole. You can’t write the report card of this administration when it is just hitting the half way mark, that will not be fair. “This administration will take Nigeria far beyond how it met it. So if anybody says APC has failed just tell them is too early in the day because is a four year-term and this is just two years. You don’t reach definitive conclusions in two years.’’

The presidential aide addressed the correspondents alongside the Senior Special Assistants to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu and Laolu Akande (Office of the Vice-President).

The post Presidency Speaks On ‘Rumoured’ Coup Plot appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

