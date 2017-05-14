Presidency: Support Osinbajo to succeed, ACF pleads

Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has urged Nigerians to support Acting President Yemi Osinbajo in the task of moving the nation’s economy forward, saying there are no constitutional limitations against his office.

Newly elected ACF National Secretary, Mr. Anthony Sani, cautioned those who were still imputing that President Muhammadu Buhari did not transmit total power to Osinbajo while travelling to London for medical treatment recently.

Sani said: “Nigerians should stop creating misunderstanding between the President and the Vice President, because the President acted based on section 145 of the constitution when he transmuted a letter to the National Assembly before he travelled.

“What we should be doing now as Nigerians is to support Osinbajo to succeed in running the policies of government effectively before Mr. President comes back from medical vacation.”

