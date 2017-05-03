Presidency wants to arrest deputy senate president and PDP state governors – PDP
The PDP caucus of the senate today addressed a press conference where they alleged that there are plans by the presidency to arrest deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremdu and some former PDP governors. At a briefing with Senate Correspondents, Spokesman of the Caucus, Senator Enyinanya Abaribe read a statement saying intelligence gathered by them suggest …
The post Presidency wants to arrest deputy senate president and PDP state governors – PDP appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!