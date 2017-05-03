Presidency wants to arrest deputy senate president and PDP state governors – PDP

The PDP caucus of the senate today addressed a press conference where they alleged that there are plans by the presidency to arrest deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremdu and some former PDP governors. At a briefing with Senate Correspondents, Spokesman of the Caucus, Senator Enyinanya Abaribe read a statement saying intelligence gathered by them suggest …

The post Presidency wants to arrest deputy senate president and PDP state governors – PDP appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

