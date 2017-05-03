Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Presidency wants to arrest deputy senate president and PDP state governors – PDP

Posted on May 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The PDP caucus of the senate today addressed a press conference where they alleged that there are plans by the presidency to arrest deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremdu and some former PDP governors. At a briefing with Senate Correspondents, Spokesman of the Caucus, Senator Enyinanya Abaribe read a statement saying intelligence gathered by them suggest …

The post Presidency wants to arrest deputy senate president and PDP state governors – PDP appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.