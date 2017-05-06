Presidency yet to confirm release of 82 Chibok girls

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-Officials in the presidency are still trying to confirm the release of 82 Chibok girls.

Recall that Vanguard reported that more than 80 of the over 200 school girls abducted by Boko Haram terrorist sect on April 14, 2014 had been freed, necessitating confirmation from the official quarters.

When Vanguard reached the Media office in the Nation’s seat of power on the matter Saturday night, it was told that frantic efforts were still being made to authenticate the development.

Nigerian armed forces had in the recent times stepped up military engagements with the terrorists in Sambisa forest believed to be the den of the insurgents.

The battle successfully led to the fall of the forest.

Similarly, negotiations with the terrorist group last year also led to the rescue of over 20 of the girls even with fresh anxiety on the fate of the rest of them.

But with the release of more 80 girls, hopes had come alive that they were still alive.

Details later

