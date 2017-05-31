Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

President Akufo-Addo names Cabinet ministers – Ghana Business News

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Ghana Business News

President Akufo-Addo names Cabinet ministers
Ghana Business News
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has officially submitted the names of 19 persons to Parliament to form his Cabinet in conformity with the country's Constitution. The Minority in Parliament, for some time now, have raised issues over the delay by
Nana Addo Excludes Sports Ministry From CabinetPeace FM Online
Justice Will Be Served – President Akufo AddoNews Ghana
Akufo-Addo must show leadership over lawlessness – ApaakStarr 103.5 FM
Pulse.com.gh
all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.