President Buhari absent at FEC Meeting

Posted on May 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari is absent at the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting which is ongoing at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. PUNCH reports that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is presiding over the meeting which started at about 11AM. The President has now missed the last four weekly FEC meeting. The meeting of April 19, 2017 didn’t hold […]

