President Buhari and his marabouts – Reuben Abati Writes

“Have you read Lauretta Onochie’s latest post?” “Lauretta. Lauretta. Who is she?” “She is a social media assistant at the Presidency. She shoots straight and direct. She defends President Muhammadu Buhari with the passion of someone the President treats like a daughter.” “Not a son, this time, a daughter! Interesting. Of power, fathers, wives, sons…

The post President Buhari and his marabouts – Reuben Abati Writes appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

