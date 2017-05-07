Pages Navigation Menu

President Buhari approves N35 billion for Amnesty Programme

N35 billion has been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari for the Niger Delta Amnesty Programme to enable it fulfill its mandate. The President approved  N20 billion for the Programme in the 2016 budget, President Buhari has now raised the budget to N55 billion with a recent release of N30 billion. There is also a planned release …

