President Buhari attends Juma’at prayer at the State House (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari was spotted discussing with National Security Adviser, Babagana Munguno, immediately after observing Juma’at Prayer at the Presidential Villa on Friday.

At about 1:30pm exactly, Buhari arrived the national mosque alongside his aide-de-camp, chief security officer, personal physician and State Chief of Protocol.

The president is looking better than the photos that surfaced online. Watch the video below…

President Muhammadu Buhari discussing with NSA Babagana Munguno immediately after observing Juma’at Prayer at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. pic.twitter.com/0HKLE3uMHo — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) May 5, 2017

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

