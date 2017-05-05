President Buhari attends Juma’at prayer at the State House (Photos)
President Muhammadu Buhari was spotted discussing with National Security Adviser, Babagana Munguno, immediately after observing Juma’at Prayer at the Presidential Villa on Friday.
At about 1:30pm exactly, Buhari arrived the national mosque alongside his aide-de-camp, chief security officer, personal physician and State Chief of Protocol.
The president is looking better than the photos that surfaced online. Watch the video below…
President Muhammadu Buhari discussing with NSA Babagana Munguno immediately after observing Juma’at Prayer at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. pic.twitter.com/0HKLE3uMHo
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) May 5, 2017
