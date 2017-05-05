President Buhari Attends Juma’at Prayer | WATCH

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, attended Juma’at Prayers at the State House mosque as rumours concerning his health continue to swirl. Buhari had been absent in the last four Federal Executive Council (FEC) meetings, one of which was cancelled due to the Easter Holidays. In the video, the president is seen having a chat with […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

