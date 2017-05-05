Pages Navigation Menu

President Buhari Attends Juma’at Prayer | WATCH

Posted on May 5, 2017

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, attended Juma’at Prayers at the State House mosque as rumours concerning his health continue to swirl. Buhari had been absent in the last four Federal Executive Council (FEC) meetings, one of which was cancelled due to the Easter Holidays. In the video, the president is seen having a chat with […]

