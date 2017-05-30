Buhari ‘President creating millionaires in farming’ – Lai Mohammed – Pulse Nigeria
|
Vanguard
|
Buhari 'President creating millionaires in farming' – Lai Mohammed
Pulse Nigeria
Lai Mohammed said federal government's initiatives in agriculture has empowered farmers in Nigeria to become millionaires. Published: 55 minutes ago; Goodness Adaoyiche. Print; eMail · Minister of Information Lai Mohammed briefs the media on the town …
President Buhari fulfills campaign promises — Lai Mohammed
Buhari created new set of millionaires through farming – Lai Mohammed
Lai Mohammed reveals how Buhari has created millionaires since he became president
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!