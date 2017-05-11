President Buhari Has Taken Me As A Son – Osinbajo

Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari, treat him like his son.

According to his media aide, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo made the remark at the palace of the emir of Katsina, Hiss Royal Highness Alhaji Abdulmumin Usman.

“I feel very much at home in Katsina. Moreso because this is the State of the President who has taken me as a brother; in fact the President has taken me as a son in the way he treats me,” said Osinbajo.

“The amount of responsibilities President Buhari has given me shows he seriously believes we can live together as brothers”

“I pray the Lord will preserve our President to continue to lead as the nation has voted him to do. He seriously believes in Nigeria unity”

