President Buhari is currently trending on Twitter

Shortly after it was reported that Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, whose absence last week from Mosque Prayers got everyone talking since he has never missed any, came to the State House Mosque today for the Juma’at prayers, Nigerians have taken to Twitter to disclose how they feel about this.

Here are some tweets;



This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

