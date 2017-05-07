President Buhari receives the 82 released Chibok girls
The 82 Chibok girls who were released by the Boko Haram sect on Saturday and subsequently flown to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, have been received by President Buhari at his official residence at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The Presidency had on Saturday said security agencies took back the
82 freed Chibok girls, in exchange for some Boko Haram suspects held by the authorities.
