President Buhari resumes after ‘resting’ for a while

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, who has been off from the scene of politics for some time now resumed duty today, and reportedly had his first meeting with the Attorney General of the Federation and Chief Justice of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, at the presidential officice in Aso Rock, Abuja.

It was also reported that Malami who is a member of ‎the Presidential committee investigating suspended Secretary to the Government Federation SGF, Babachir Lawal and

suspended director-general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayo Oke, addressed state house correspondents after his closed door meeting with President Buhari, disclosing that the report of the committee would be submited tomorrow, May 3rd.

President Buhari also had a closed door meeting with the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Maikanti Baru.

