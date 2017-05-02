Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

President Buhari resumes back at his office

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has resumed back to his office after staying away for some days to take rest. The President’s personal assistant on new media Bashir Ahmad disclosed this on Tuesday, May 2 in a couple of tweets on his verified Twitter handle. According to him, President Buhari received briefing from Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation …

The post President Buhari resumes back at his office appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.