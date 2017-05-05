President Buhari set to embark on another medical leave
The Personal assistant on Social media,, Lauretta Onochie, of President Muhammadu Buhari have confirmed that the president will be going on another medical vacation via her Twitter handle. She however said the ailing Nigerian leader would not do so by being hounded by anyone. Onochie disclosed this on her Twitter handle, @Laurestar, while reacting to …
