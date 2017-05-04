President Buhari will continue to rest until he’s fit to work – FG

The federal government has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will continue to rest until he has fully recovered and is fit to work based on his doctor’s advice.

Briefing journalists at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr. Lai Mohammed, said Buhari was not in the meeting because he chose to rest.

He dismissed inquiries by State House correspondents seeking to know if the president’s health had deteriorated to the extent that he was being fed.



Mohammed whose response to the question was “bunkum”, argued that it was better for the president to rest in compliance with his doctor’s advice, insisting that it was in his interest to get adequate rest until he’s fit to work instead of forcing himself to work.

“The answer to your first question is absolute bunkum. It is absolutely untrue that he is being fed. He was in the office yesterday as you all reported. “And if the doctors say he should take a rest, because they think he’ll recover faster, then he ought to rest rather than forcing himself to work when he is not fit to work. “All he’s doing is following the doctor’s advice. Mr. President himself told the nation he had never been this sick and he is going to take it easy. He said it from day one when he came back from the United Kingdom.”

