President Buhari Will Return Next Week

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The president is currently on medical vacation in the United Kingdom A report by Sahara Reporters claims President Muhammadu Buhari may return to Nigeria next week.

According to a tweet by the online newspaper, Buhari may return to Nigeria from the United Kingdom next week, “but nobody is willing to state his health condition.”

Before his departure, the president was rarely seen in public for a while fuelling speculation about his state of health.

He left the country on Sunday, May 7 after he met with the vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Senate president, Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara.

