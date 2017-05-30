President Buhari Will Return Next Week

The president is currently on medical vacation in the United Kingdom A report by Sahara Reporters claims President Muhammadu Buhari may return to Nigeria next week.

According to a tweet by the online newspaper, Buhari may return to Nigeria from the United Kingdom next week, “but nobody is willing to state his health condition.”

Before his departure, the president was rarely seen in public for a while fuelling speculation about his state of health.

He left the country on Sunday, May 7 after he met with the vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Senate president, Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara.

The post President Buhari Will Return Next Week appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

