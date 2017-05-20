Pages Navigation Menu

President Donald Trump embarks on his first foreign trip

Posted on May 20, 2017

After 100 days in office, President of the United States of America,  Donald Trump, has jetted off on his first foreign trip as US president Friday, departing from Joint Base Andrews in the Washington suburbs en route to Riyadh. Trump and his wife Melania left aboard Air Force One on what will be an ambitious …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

