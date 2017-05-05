President Mahamadou Issoufou Of Niger Postpone Visit To Nigeria Indefinitely

The Nigerien President, Mahamadou Issoufou has postpone his visit to Nigeria indefinitely, according to a press statement signed by the Special Adviser to Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the postponement is not connected with the bed rest of the President but at Issoufou’s request.

Mahamadou Issoufou was set to visit Nigeria today, 5 May 2017. But this latest developments has raised several questions on the state of health of Mr President.

“The visit of President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger Republic to President Muhammadu Buhari scheduled for Friday, May 5, 2017, has been put forward.

“The rescheduling is at the instance of President Issoufou who has another domestic engagement,”

“All arrangements had been concluded for President Buhari to receive his Nigerien counterpart and his delegation at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa and attend the Jumaat prayers together as well as lunch, before the last-minute postponement?” Mr. Adesina said.

