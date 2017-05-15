President Muhammadu Buhari is alive: Presidency

The office of the Presidency has debunked the rumour making the round about the death of President Muhammadu Buhari. This was confirmed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Sunday who said there was no truth in the rumour making the rounds that President Muhammadu Buhari had …

The post President Muhammadu Buhari is alive: Presidency appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

