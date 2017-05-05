President Robert Mugabe dozes off at World Economic Forum, during a discussion on youth involvement in decision making
President of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe was caught on camera dozing off at a World youth forum, where there was a discussion about how to involve the youths in decision making.
