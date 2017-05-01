Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

President Working from Home: What it Means to Millions of Nigerian Workers

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

By Grace Essen Last week the media space was awash with the report that President Muhammadu Buhari will henceforth work from home. He had missed the Federal Executive Council (FEC) which held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja thrice in a row. Explaining his absence, the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed was reported to have said the President was still resting at home and will henceforth work from home.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.