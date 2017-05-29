Pages Navigation Menu

WATCH: Zuma tackles issue of land claims – Independent Online

WATCH: Zuma tackles issue of land claims
Johannesburg – President Jacob Zuma on Monday told traditional leaders in Boksburg that land claims have to be conducted in a fair manner. "It is the duty of our people to lodge land claims where there is proof, not all of South Africa," he said. Tell
Land redistribution tops agenda at Traditional Leaders IndabaJacaranda FM
SA has come a long way from colonial and apartheid rule: ZumaeNCA
Indigenous indaba to look into violations of constitutionThe Rep (press release)

