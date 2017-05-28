Presidential aspirant Peter Gichira arrested for attempted suicide – The Standard
The Standard
Presidential aspirant Peter Gichira arrested for attempted suicide
The Standard
Independent presidential aspirant Peter Solomon Gichira was arrested and locked up in police cells after he allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping off sixth floor of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission offices in Nairobi. This was …
Police arrest presidential hopeful Solomon Gichira after suicide attempt
