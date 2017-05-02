Presidential investigation committee on SGF, NIA DG to submit report Wednesday
Barring any last minute adjustment, the Presidential committee investigating suspended Secretary General of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ayo Oke, would submit its finding tomorrow. The Minister of Justice and Attorny-General of the Federation, AGF, Abubkar Malami who is a member of the panel headed by […]
