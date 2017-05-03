Pages Navigation Menu

Press Freedom Day: 102 journalists killed in 2016 – The Eagle Online

Press Freedom Day: 102 journalists killed in 2016
No fewer than 102 journalists paid the supreme price in the course of their duties in 2016, the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization said on Tuesday. Irina Bokova, the Director-General of UNESCO, stated this in her statement on the
UN rights activist warns govt. against criticizing the mediaThe News
Amnesty International condemns 'decline' of press freedom in NigeriaPremium Times
World Press Freedom Day: 54 attacks on journalists in 16 months; parties, police worst offenders, finds reportThe New Indian Express
AllAfrica.com –The Star, Kenya –The Sunday Times Sri Lanka
