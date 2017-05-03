Press Freedom Day: UNESCO decries 102 journalists’ death in 2016

“The stakes are clear. We need original, critical and well-researched journalism.”

The post Press Freedom Day: UNESCO decries 102 journalists’ death in 2016 appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

