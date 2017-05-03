Pages Navigation Menu

Press Freedom: Ranking Nigeria 122 out of 180 countries is disheartening – Dogara

Posted on May 3, 2017

The Speaker House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has expressed concern over Nigeria’s International Press Freedom Index. In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Turaki Hassan, to mark World Press Freedom Day, Dogara described, as disheartening, the ranking of Nigeria on the 122 spot out of 180 countries on the Press […]

