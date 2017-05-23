PRESS RELEASE: Fela Anikulapo-Kuti Hard Rock Memorabilia Induction Postponed

Owing to unavoidable circumstances, the Fela induction and post-induction performances by Femi Kuti & Seun Kuti scheduled initially for Thursday 25th May 2017 at Hard Rock Café, Lagos has been postponed.

The Temple Management Company prides itself on the highest standards of security, logistics and event preparation. Following a thorough reconnaissance of the venue and the concurrent hosting of another significant event within the same premises, we have agreed, along with Hard Rock Café, the Kuti Family and our other partners, that it is prudent to reschedule the Fela events to a later date.

We look forward to seeing you at the event when a new date is announced as we continue our mission to celebrate the best of African Entertainment.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your continued support.

Signed

Management

The Temple Management Company

