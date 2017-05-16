Pretty Miss Barda cries for help to prevent total blindness

Requires N3m lifeline for eye surgery in Kaduna

Swindlers hit peasant family

By Cletus Opukeme

KIAGBODO — FOR fine-looking 27-year-old Miss Blessing Barda, an indigene of Kiagbodo, Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State, who is slowly going blind due to ulcer infection in her eyes, what is standing between her life and death is the sum of N3 million. She requires it urgently to undergo operation at a specialist institution, Relish Eye Hospital, Kaduna, operated by Indians, but neither she nor her peasant family, has the money.

Her appeal to the governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Burutu local government council and kind-hearted Nigerians is to raise the funds to enable her undergo an operation at the hospital to save her from completely going blind. Miss Brada, who spoke to NDV, said she had earlier undergone a cornea transplant operation sponsored by the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, following the intervention of a prominent Deltan, but obviously the problem is still there.

Heartless fraudsters dupe family: With tears dripping from her eyes, she told NDV that her problem started in 2005, but despite her challenges, some unscrupulous people have taken advantage of the situation to extort money from the family amongst other vulgarities. Dejected Barda said she had visited several eye hospitals, tests, recommendations and treatment were carried out, but lack of money for proper follow-up made her case to deteriorate, hence her cry to the state government, Burutu local government council and nongovernmental organizations to help to avert complete blindness blind.

Lack of funds: “These issues aggravated because there was no money to go to a better hospital with better facilities to get good treatment. Since then, I have been going to Benin once every month for treatment and drugs.

She concluded: “The female optician there referred me to a specialist hospital in Kaduna called Relish Eye Hospital; this hospital is managed by Indians. I went to Kaduna and a test was carried out to ascertain the level of damage to know if the right eye can still be operated upon so that my sight can be restored. The result shows that there is 90 per cent chance of complete restoration of my sight but treatment will cost N2 million, please come to my aid to give me back my sight,” she pleaded.

While expressing appreciation to all in anticipation of positive and quick response by the state government, Burutu local government and public spirited individuals, Miss Barda gave details of how she could be reached with donations through her mother. Account Name: Jane Barda, Account Number: 3084575262, First Bank and phone number: 07035383650

