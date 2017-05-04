Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Prez Akufo-Addo to engage EC to allow Ghanaians abroad to vote – Myjoyonline.com

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Myjoyonline.com

Prez Akufo-Addo to engage EC to allow Ghanaians abroad to vote
Myjoyonline.com
President Akufo-Addo says his government will be working with the Electoral Commission to ensure the law allowing Ghanaians abroad to vote in the country's elections becomes fully operational. Addressing the Ghanaian community in Togo, President …
Open Ghana – Togo border 24-hr – Akufo-AddoStarr 103.5 FM

all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.