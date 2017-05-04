Prez Akufo-Addo to engage EC to allow Ghanaians abroad to vote – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
Prez Akufo-Addo to engage EC to allow Ghanaians abroad to vote
Myjoyonline.com
President Akufo-Addo says his government will be working with the Electoral Commission to ensure the law allowing Ghanaians abroad to vote in the country's elections becomes fully operational. Addressing the Ghanaian community in Togo, President …
Open Ghana – Togo border 24-hr – Akufo-Addo
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!