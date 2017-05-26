Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Price Fixing Scandal Sees DSTV Fined R180 million – IT News Africa

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


IT News Africa

Price Fixing Scandal Sees DSTV Fined R180 million
IT News Africa
MultiChoice's advertising sales business, DStv Media Sales, has been fined of R180m ($14 Million) by the Competition Tribunal for price fixing and manipulating trading conditions in contravention of the Competition Act. Multichoice and the Competition …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.