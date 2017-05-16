Price of rice has fallen – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics said the average price of imported rice decreased by 7.22 per cent, as one kilogramme was sold for N250.30 in April from N418.71 in March. The NBS stated this in its“Selected Food Price watch data for April 2017” released on Tuesday in Abuja. It, however, stated that the average price […]

