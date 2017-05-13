Sierra Leone Govt. Rejects $7.8m Bid For ‘Egg-sized’ Diamond – CHANNELS TELEVISION
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Sierra Leone Govt. Rejects $7.8m Bid For 'Egg-sized' Diamond
CHANNELS TELEVISION
The government of Sierra Leone rejected a $7.8 million bid for one of the world's largest diamond, discovered in the West African country in March by a 39-year-old preacher, Emmanuel Momoh. Proceeds from the sale of the egg-sized stone will be a …
Govt rejects N2.5 billion bid for diamond stone
No Buyer For 709.41 Carats Diamond
Sierra Leone's youth unemployment – jobs for those best connected
