Prices jump as OPEC beats deal target — hits 102% conformity – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
Prices jump as OPEC beats deal target — hits 102% conformity
TheCable
Oil prices jumped to $54 per barrel early Thursday as the Joint OPEC-Non-OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) reported that the oil deal struck in 2016 hit a 102 percent conformity level. Based on the Report of the Joint OPEC-Non-OPEC …
OPEC, non-OPEC committee recommends 9-month cut extension
OPEC begins meeting on extending output accord
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!