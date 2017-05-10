Primary schools in Bayelsa under lock
PRIMARY schools in Bayelsa State are under lock and key, as pupils were unable to access their classrooms. A visit by Nigerian Pilot to some schools revealed that there was no single teacher or pupil at the premises. Some teachers, who refused to speak on record, said primary school which is the first level of […]
