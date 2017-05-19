Primate Okoh kicks against establishment of grazing reserves

Bishop of Abuja and Primate of all Nigeria Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh, has strongly kicked against the calls for the establishment of grazing reserve bill in the country. Okoh made his stand at the 1st Session of the 10th synod, held at St. Mathew’s Church, Maitama, on Friday in Abuja. He said that […]

Primate Okoh kicks against establishment of grazing reserves

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

