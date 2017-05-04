PRINCE EFE: BBNaija Winner Bags Chieftaincy Title In Okpe Kingdom, Delta (Photos)
For winning BBN,Efe has been made the Prince of Okpe kingdom,Delta.This was bestowed on him during his homecoming by the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom of Urhobo community,His Royal Majesty, Major Gen. Felix Mujakperuo and indigenes of the community. See photos below Source: Facebook
