Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Prince Philip confirms he will step down from royal engagements

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, has announced that he is stepping down from public engagements from autumn this year. The 95-year-old has the full support of the Queen. A statement was made public after all members of the Queen’s household, met on Thursday morning for a highly unusual staff meeting. “His Royal Highness The […]

Prince Philip confirms he will step down from royal engagements

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.