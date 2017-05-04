Prince Philip confirms he will step down from royal engagements
The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, has announced that he is stepping down from public engagements from autumn this year. The 95-year-old has the full support of the Queen. A statement was made public after all members of the Queen’s household, met on Thursday morning for a highly unusual staff meeting. “His Royal Highness The […]
