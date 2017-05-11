Prioritising Europa League not a gamble, Mourinho says

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has defended his decision to prioritise winning the Europa League over finishing fourth in the English Premier League. Ahead of the semi-final second leg against Celta Vigo on Thursday, Mourinho had rested first-choice players in Sunday’s 0-2 Premier League defeat by Arsenal. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the loss meant United’s hopes of finishing in the top four were in jeopardy.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

