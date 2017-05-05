Prisons vaccinate 29, 164 inmates against CSM
The Nigerian Prisons Service has vaccinated 29,163 Prisoners against Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM), in the 19 Northern states.
The exercise was carried out in collaboration with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) in response to the outbreak of the disease in some northern states of the country.
The benefiting states include Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Borno, Gombe, Jigawa and Kaduna. Others are Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara Nasarawa and Niger State.
Also covered are Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara states.
The prison service also extended the service to members of staff and their families including civilians living in the neighbourhood of the Prisons.
This is the first phase of the exercise, which is expected to cover Prison formations in all the 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory.
Other management initiatives designed to protect Prisoners against communicable diseases have also been up-scaled particularly in Prisons prone to health challenges due to inmates’ congestion.
While applauding the support from the NPHCDA.
