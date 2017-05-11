Pages Navigation Menu

Privatisation: FG gets $5.6bn offer for 10 NIPP plants – Daily Trust

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Privatisation: FG gets $5.6bn offer for 10 NIPP plants
The Managing Director, Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Mr Chiedu Ugbo, has said that a $5.6 billion (about N1.76 trillion) sales offer has been made for the 10 National Integrated Power Plants (NIPP) plants built with $4bn (about N1.25trn) …
