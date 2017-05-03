Pages Navigation Menu

Pro-confab report activists seek full implementation

Say herdsmen attacks deepening economic crunch, others A SUMMIT of 2014 national conference delegates pushing for the implementation of the report of the confab began yesterday in Abuja. The summit, which listed the major issues militating against the smooth functioning of the Nigerian federation, noted that only the immediate implementation of the 2014 confab report […]

