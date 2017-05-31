Pro Tennis Player Banned From French Open For Trying To Kiss Reporter Live On Air [Video]

Maxime Hamou might only be the world’s 287th ranked player, but he is finally seeing his name up in lights.

Probably not how he imagined it, though, because he has just been booted from the French Open for going full Trump on a female reporter.

The 21-year-old was being interviewed by Eurosport journalist Maly Thomas when he decided he fancied a kiss.

Let’s see how that went down:

Dude, come on, what the hell gives you the right to behave like this when someone is trying to do their job? Also, not cool how the in-studio peeps think it’s all kinds of hilarious

More from the Guardian:

“The management of the tournament has decided to revoke Maxime Hamou’s accreditation following his reprehensible behavior with a journalist yesterday,” the French Tennis Federation said in a statement. He could face further sanctions upon a review of the incident by the FTT’s disputes committee. Thomas described the episode as “frankly unpleasant” in an interview with Huffington Post France, adding: “If I hadn’t been live on air, I would have punched him.”

And the inevitable apology:

Hamou expressed remorse for the incident, saying he wanted to apologize [sic] to Thomas in person. “I want to offer my deepest apologies to Maly Thomas if she felt hurt or shocked by my attitude during her interview,” Hamou told the French newspaper l’Equipe. “I just lived a wonderful week here in Roland Garros living my most beautiful emotions as a tennis player, and I let my overflow of enthusiasm express myself awkwardly towards Maly, who I know and sincerely respect. Nothing of all that is written was my intention. “I am at her disposal to apologise to her in person if she so wishes. I learn every day from my mistakes to become a better tennis player and a better person.”

This is 2017, and it shouldn’t be happening, but I guess he will be suitably punished and learn from his mistakes.

On with the French Open – vamos, Rafa!

[source:guardian]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

